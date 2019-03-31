Tnb Financial Increases Position in Salesforce Com Com (CRM); Court Place Advisors Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,111 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $4.30 million, up from 58,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 10.89M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has risen 6.80% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 55.74% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $8.48 million, up from 39,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 4.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 32.71% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM)

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. $619,861 worth of stock was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock. Shares for $1.09M were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, December 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q4 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.72 in 2018Q3. It is negative, as 69 investors sold XOM shares while 891 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 3.06% more from 2.17 billion shares in 2018Q3 were reported.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $219.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 53,200 shares to 120,977 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2018Q4, according to the filing.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $487.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 6,963 shares to 123,137 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 497,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,142 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q4. Its down 0.17, from 1.52 in 2018Q3. It dropped, as 86 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 368 raised stakes. 639.43 million shares or 5.28% more from 607.34 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 143 insider sales for $139.71 million activity. $16,944 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. Another trade for 2,160 shares valued at $313,999 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. 5,711 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $800,333. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 456 shares worth $68,011. Shares for $273,251 were sold by Dayon Alexandre. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $25,742 was made by Conway Craig on Thursday, November 15.