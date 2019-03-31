Montag & Caldwell Has Increased Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $10.25 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Centre Asset Management Lifted Position

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 100.52% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 48,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,030 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $12.39 million, up from 47,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 7.17M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.80% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 25.51% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 222,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $51.08M, up from 873,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 6.64 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 41.97% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J prevails in NJ talc case – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See inside Johnson & Johnson’s new $18M Lake Nona facility (PHOTOS) – Orlando Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J antihistamine-releasing contact lens successful in late-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J dips on latest jury talc award – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Expects Johnson & Johnson’s Growth To Accelerate Into 2020 (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $339.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7,950 shares to 15,120 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,250 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 6 insider sales for $74.45 million activity. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050. On Friday, December 14 the insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of stock or 166,695 shares. 264,465 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex. The insider Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2019: ATVI, HIMX, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why the Second Half Is So Crucial for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Arcade Is Company’s Newest Subscription Gaming Service (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Benzinga” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 11,249 shares to 155,464 shares, valued at $61.17 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 227,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,443 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).