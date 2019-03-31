Manatuck Hill Partners Has Trimmed Position in Liqtech Intl (LIQT) by $438,300 as Share Value Rose; Hwg Holdings LP Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1555.61% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 23,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,397 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $2.79 million, up from 1,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.03. About 15.78 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 11.47% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liqtech Intl Inc (LIQT) by 18.22% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 438,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $2.70 million, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Liqtech Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 888,289 shares traded or 31.85% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 606.45% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 602.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q4 2018. Its down 3.06, from 4.2 in 2018Q3. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold LIQT shares while 2 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 24.56% less from 22.83 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) for 850,307 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd Liability holds 21,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.97M shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 134,909 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.63% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) for 2.00M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 52,295 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 78,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 367,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 509,889 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 190,000 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 259,000 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $193.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 18,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $11.24 million activity. 47,733 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $5.73M were sold by IGER ROBERT A. On Friday, December 28 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $124,178 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,153 shares. Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $47.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,821 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack &Associatesinc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr U.S. Med Dvcetf (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q4. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q3. It increased, as 67 investors sold DIS shares while 540 reduced holdings. 167 funds opened positions while 644 raised stakes. 954.90 million shares or 7.18% more from 890.89 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Sei Invs reported 198,136 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2.29M are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Bancshares Na holds 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,506 shares. Loeb holds 24,309 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barr E S And Communication has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,097 shares. Missouri-based Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple Cap Inc accumulated 0.16% or 5,581 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covey Capital Advisors has invested 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qci Asset Management New York has 167,610 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Management Lc stated it has 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karp Capital Mngmt reported 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).