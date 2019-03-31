Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake by $16.90 Million; Aureus Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $407,320

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 55.85% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $14.58 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 504,990 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 31.24% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.61% the S&P500.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $15.55 million, up from 110,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 4.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 32.71% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on May, 8. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.24 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $16.15M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.57% negative EPS growth.

