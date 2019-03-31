Goldcorp New (GG) Holder Terril Brothers Has Cut Its Stake by $420,075 as Share Price Rose; Miracle Mile Advisors Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.65% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 3,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,303 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $7.49M, up from 64,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.03. About 16.36M shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 11.47% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 46,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $15.70 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 14.31 million shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 13.07% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.44% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $11.24 million activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 1,308 shares worth $142,310 on Wednesday, December 19. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73M. $3.44 million worth of stock was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $847.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 7,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,219 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) to report earnings on April, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. GG’s profit will be $61.26 million for 40.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Goldcorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $278.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) by 450,858 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing.

