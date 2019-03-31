Benjamin F Edwards & Company Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Boosted by $453,998; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Rose, Citizens & Northern Boosted by $574,745 Its Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.04% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,651 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $2.73M, up from 21,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 2.81 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 3.50% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 130.86% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,281 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 2.53M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 0.51% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $143.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 9,590 shares to 37,537 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,095 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since November 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. 3,585 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares with value of $326,860 were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R. Bjornholt James Eric also sold $134,464 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares. 4,660 shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, worth $424,246 on Friday, February 15. $228,502 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by SIMONCIC RICHARD J on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q4. Its down 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q3. It fall, as 76 investors sold MCHP shares while 240 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 264.08 million shares or 2.53% more from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 63,836 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 59,168 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap has invested 1.37% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc owns 7,984 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 64,846 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 1.44M shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability owns 44,080 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has 0.93% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 27,759 shares. 2,870 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 43,115 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd reported 0.97% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc World Markets stated it has 12,471 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q4 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2018Q3. It is positive, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 549 raised stakes. 668.32 million shares or 6.29% more from 628.79 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. White Pine Ltd owns 6,285 shares. Hilltop Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Dana Inv Advisors invested in 3,244 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hl Fin Services has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 22,247 shares. 69,267 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Connors Investor holds 79,967 shares. Spirit Of America accumulated 3,500 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt stated it has 2,419 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 82,712 shares. Axa invested in 361,596 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Beacon Group reported 6,452 shares. Ally Fincl holds 0.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,000 shares. Boltwood holds 1% or 13,682 shares.

