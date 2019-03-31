As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Wills Financial Group Increased Position by $520,453; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Holder Callahan Advisors Lowered by $320,032 Its Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.55% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $5.48M, up from 48,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 25.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 20.90% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 13.01% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $2.15M, down from 33,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 3.51 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 20.60% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $130.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,275 shares to 13,308 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,312 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q4 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.81 in 2018Q3. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MSFT shares while 925 reduced holdings. 168 funds opened positions while 758 raised stakes. 5.48 billion shares or 3.82% more from 5.28 billion shares in 2018Q3 were reported.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $58.46 million activity. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12M. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on May, 7. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FISV’s profit will be $321.10 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q4 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q3. It fall, as 47 investors sold FISV shares while 286 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 343.18 million shares or 2.34% more from 335.33 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $468.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2,735 shares to 12,208 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 6,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since October 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $15.05 million activity.