As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Wilsey Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Opus Investment Management Holds Stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,132 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $26.11 million, down from 288,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 25.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 20.90% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 24.84% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $2.38M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 3.94 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 15.35% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 10,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,000 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q4. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q3. It increased, as 54 investors sold CFG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 431.43 million shares or 0.06% more from 431.19 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 38 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 822,698 shares. Palouse Mngmt Inc reported 133,862 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 108,942 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fin Architects stated it has 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 5,284 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 47,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bowling Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 88,308 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1,952 shares. Chevy Chase Inc owns 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 384,967 shares. 542,950 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 9,175 shares. Blair William Il has 50,851 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $614,440 activity. $508,480 worth of stock was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN on Tuesday, October 23.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $58.46 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,000 shares. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 8.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59 million and $205.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20,427 shares to 173,761 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 13,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).