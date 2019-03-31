As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Declined, Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,975 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $9.30 million, up from 56,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 18.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.49% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 19.62% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 502,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $50.72M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 79.68 million shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 7.78% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q4 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q3. It is positive, as 82 investors sold AAPL shares while 860 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 756 raised stakes. 2.83 billion shares or 5.50% more from 2.68 billion shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,853 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. First Allied Advisory has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Investment Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 3,377 shares. 51,452 are held by Sterneck Management Ltd Liability. Weik accumulated 7,986 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Limited invested in 10,555 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Llc has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisors Asset Incorporated has 441,917 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 2.90M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome stated it has 3.24 million shares or 9.66% of all its holdings. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 47,739 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,814 shares to 18,670 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5,187 shares to 69,040 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

