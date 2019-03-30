Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Contrasting side by side

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 5.84B 2.34 1.10B 1.30 13.29 WPX Energy Inc. 2.23B 2.48 234.00M 0.52 24.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. WPX Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Marathon Oil Corporation is presently more affordable than WPX Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 18.84% 9.1% 5.1% WPX Energy Inc. 10.49% 3.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. WPX Energy Inc.’s 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Marathon Oil Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WPX Energy Inc.

Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.2 per share which is subject to 1.19% dividend yield. WPX Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Marathon Oil Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 4 8 2.67 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Marathon Oil Corporation’s average price target is $22.3, while its potential upside is 33.45%. Competitively WPX Energy Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 52.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, WPX Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0% respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 3.66% 9.44% 4.79% -20.62% 18.93% 20.5% WPX Energy Inc. 1.84% 3.59% -6.89% -33.23% -10.31% 11.89%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 16 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats WPX Energy Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.