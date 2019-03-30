Contrasting of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 9.66M 17.61 114.78M -2.31 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 74.91M 132.62 761.50M -7.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc -1,188.20% -124.4% -107.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,016.55% -49.5% -43.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.31 beta means Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 131.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 158.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.58 beta.

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.7 and 6.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $123.44, while its potential upside is 32.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 88% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 5.45% 12.11% 9.79% -18.08% -60.92% 45.89% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.14% 1.76% 8.95% -28.63% -28.65% 16.58%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.