Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|46.94M
|-1.97
|0.00
|OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|44.42M
|0.91
|8.10M
|0.13
|6.31
Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.3%
|-38%
|OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-18.24%
|25.8%
|6.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.1 while its Current Ratio is 16.1. Meanwhile, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 44.23% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.89%
|19.8%
|-21.38%
|-55.12%
|-38.87%
|30.25%
|OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.83%
|7.72%
|-34.35%
|-65.67%
|-66.23%
|9.81%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.