Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 46.94M -1.97 0.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 44.42M 0.91 8.10M 0.13 6.31

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.3% -38% OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -18.24% 25.8% 6.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.1 while its Current Ratio is 16.1. Meanwhile, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 44.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.89% 19.8% -21.38% -55.12% -38.87% 30.25% OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.83% 7.72% -34.35% -65.67% -66.23% 9.81%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.