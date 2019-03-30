Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 210.75M -3.00 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 22.25M 11.76 54.63M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.2% -59.2% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -245.53% -31.7% -27.2%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.13 beta means Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 131.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.8% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 1.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 2.14% 5.36% 0.16% -11.91% -24.45% 3.6% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -0.87% 27.8% 17.53% 9.62% -26.45% 42.14%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.