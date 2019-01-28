Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Its Stake in At & T (T) by $683,958 as Shares Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed by $2.73 Million Its Stake

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 59,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5.72 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $264.34M, down from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 12.07M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since January 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in At & T Inc (T) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 20,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65M, up from 326,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in At & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 30.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffet Nathanson downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, April 1 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $38 target. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. DA Davidson maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 5. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Sell” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22.89 million shares. Bush Odonnell Inv Inc holds 52,399 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,931 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A reported 112,300 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc accumulated 0.69% or 62,941 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Limited Liability Company reported 6,400 shares. Moreover, Northrock Prns Limited has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,662 shares. Knott David M owns 22,050 shares. Strategic Service Inc accumulated 0.45% or 90,049 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa accumulated 43,660 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 725,901 shares. Richard C Young And invested 2.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). North Star Invest Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 293,671 shares. 8,878 are held by Signature Financial Management Incorporated.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,066 shares to 274,299 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,617 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.20 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $19.91 million activity. SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $2.06 million worth of stock or 43,000 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. 15,000 shares were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD, worth $729,768 on Monday, November 5. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. Another trade for 8,754 shares valued at $411,000 was sold by DINKINS JAMES L. $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 20 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 17 report. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 19 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.