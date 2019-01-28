ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 79.48M 9.44 140.16M -1.03 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. -176.35% -684.8% -43.8% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.53. Competitively, Vital Therapies Inc. is 253.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.53 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Vital Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vital Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is pshown ImmunoGen Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommmendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Vital Therapies Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 6,485.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 20.6%. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Vital Therapies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -2.36% -12.8% -43.19% -43.49% -11.07% -16.07% Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has weaker performance than Vital Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ImmunoGen Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.