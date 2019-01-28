Bank Hapoalim Bm Stake in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Lowered Stake

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 20,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,428 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.51 million, down from 155,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 9.00M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) by 69.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 675,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,742 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59 million, down from 978,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 1,472 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State Corp owns 161,716 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 70,271 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt accumulated 320,176 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 127,146 shares. Truepoint reported 0.05% stake. Middleton And Co Ma has invested 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,322 shares. Crestwood Group Lc owns 219,115 shares. Foothills Asset Ltd accumulated 1.31% or 20,048 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas reported 362,550 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wagner Bowman, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,668 shares. 27,332 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. Glenmede Trust Na reported 2.29 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 37,102 are held by Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.08B for 14.94 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 103 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Conviction Buy” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 18 report. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, August 12 to “Strong-Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, November 7. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was initiated by Credit Agricole.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.53 million activity. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million. $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $691.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 646,431 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $73.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 653 shares to 4,974 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 25.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $45.13 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.22% EPS growth.