Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holder Confluence Investment Management Increased Its Position by $836,391 as Market Value Rose; Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Its Discovery Communications C (DISCK) Stake by $2.85 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 10,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 190,866 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.89M, up from 180,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 10.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc C (DISCK) by 99.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 91,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 94 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3,000, down from 92,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 1.23M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $336.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,207 shares to 5,388 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 29,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 68.09% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $623.60M for 8.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 108 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 17. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Monday, August 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 22 by Suntrust Robinson. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, April 20 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 1.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 300,732 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 5,714 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hays Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 2,997 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,306 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Delta Capital Management Ltd holds 2.49% or 49,190 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Company has 100,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Comm Retail Bank owns 1.27 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. 60,206 are owned by Linscomb Williams Inc. 327,280 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Lc has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windward Management Ca reported 1.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,960 shares or 0.16% of the stock. E&G Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fr by 89,836 shares to 181,888 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 31,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,256 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).