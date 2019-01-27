PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

We are contrasting PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 54.50 9.93M -1.14 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 22.11M 17.45 120.31M -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see PLx Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -162.4% -40.7% Cytokinetics Incorporated -544.14% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 10.6 and has 10.6 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommmendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 112.77% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 71.7%. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.74%. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.87% 5.68% 20.31% -9.07% -41.2% -43.33% Cytokinetics Incorporated -1.4% 1.57% -3.13% -14.36% -4.32% -4.91%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.