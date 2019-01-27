Palouse Capital Management Increased Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Shares Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Benin Management Has Lifted Position

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.76. About 33.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 319.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 75,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,853 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08 million, up from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 1.45M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Incorporated holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 242,000 shares. Oak Ridge Limited holds 255,167 shares. Tdam Usa has 306,476 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Co owns 53,756 shares. Hilton Ltd Com has 16,025 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 9.70M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 110,000 shares. S R Schill And Assocs holds 6,991 shares. Fincl Mngmt reported 4,751 shares stake. Arrow Corp has 80,773 shares. Founders Secs Lc has 158,164 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability has 17,512 shares. The New York-based Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S Muoio And Communication Limited Company reported 6,190 shares. Ellington Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Among 19 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TAP shares while 129 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 154.13 million shares or 9.03% more from 141.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas owns 3,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 20,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp owns 5,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Epoch stated it has 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fil Limited has invested 0.29% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Insight 2811 Inc invested in 16,600 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Raymond James Associate has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 15,216 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 41,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 7,397 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 16,482 shares. 7.56 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% or 91,000 shares.

