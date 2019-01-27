FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) EPS Estimated At $0.30; EL Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Shorts Lowered By 2.49%

EL Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) had a decrease of 2.49% in short interest. LOCO’s SI was 1.49M shares in January as released by FINRA. Its down 2.49% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 686,400 avg volume, 2 days are for EL Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s short sellers to cover LOCO’s short positions. The SI to EL Pollo Loco Holdings Inc’s float is 6.87%. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 453,469 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 43.06% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C

Analysts expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to report $0.30 EPS on February, 20.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. FARO’s profit would be $5.18 million giving it 34.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, FARO Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 75,227 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 14.39% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FARO Technologies, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.90% less from 15.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 27,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 503 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 1.67M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Principal Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 210 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 25,794 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Kennedy Capital Management Inc reported 0.05% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 92,940 are owned by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.02% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 342,608 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,976 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company has market cap of $714.79 million. The firm offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.32 million activity. $1.77M worth of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were sold by Hall Kathleen. On Monday, July 30 Donofrio John sold $273,423 worth of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 4,061 shares. COLE STEPHEN also sold $694,155 worth of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) on Monday, July 30. RAAB SIMON sold $45,598 worth of stock or 700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo Loco Holdings had 2 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Guggenheim.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $680.93 million. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It has a 47.11 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.

