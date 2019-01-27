Comparing of CBTX Inc. (CBTX) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

As Regional – Southeast Banks companies, CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX Inc. 131.68M 6.10 35.13M 1.57 20.50 Regions Financial Corporation 5.57B 2.88 1.50B 1.30 11.04

In table 1 we can see CBTX Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regions Financial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CBTX Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CBTX Inc. is currently more expensive than Regions Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBTX Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX Inc. 26.68% 7.7% 1.1% Regions Financial Corporation 26.93% 10.9% 1.3%

Dividends

$0.2 per share with a dividend yield of 0.62% is the annual dividend that CBTX Inc. pay. On the other side Regions Financial Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings

Recommmendations and Ratings for CBTX Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regions Financial Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

Competitively Regions Financial Corporation has a average price target of $20.75, with potential upside of 32.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBTX Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 80.4%. 1.4% are CBTX Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Regions Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBTX Inc. -6.7% -4.17% -13.38% -1.41% 9.98% 8.5% Regions Financial Corporation -12.52% -17.87% -26.36% -23.74% -15.2% -16.72%

For the past year CBTX Inc. has 8.5% stronger performance while Regions Financial Corporation has -16.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Regions Financial Corporation beats CBTX Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.