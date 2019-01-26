Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We are comparing BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 5.23M 22.82 72.97M -0.58 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. N/A 696.20 14.87M -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. -1,395.22% -54.6% -51% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -104.5%

Risk & Volatility

BioTime Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.21. In other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 5.8%. 5.3% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -9.09% -18.3% -27.6% -25.08% -29.39% -20.2% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.14% -15.72% 70.45% 26.5% -46.04% -35.34%

For the past year BioTime Inc. was less bearish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.